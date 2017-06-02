Diabetic Neuropathy Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment and Drug Profiles Analysis 2017 Research Report Now Available at RnRMarketResearch.com

PUNE, India, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Diabetic Neuropathy-Pipeline Review, H1 2017" provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Diabetic Neuropathy (Gastrointestinal), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.

The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 2, 5, 3, 16 and 1 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Preclinical stages comprises 4 molecules, respectively.

Diabetic neuropathy, a common complication of diabetes, is damage to the nerves that allow feeling things such as pain. Symptoms include tingling, numbness, burning and pain. The predisposing factors are obesity, hypertension, high lipid and sugar levels, smoking, etc. It may be managed by medication and dietary modification.

Diabetic Neuropathy (Metabolic Disorders) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. The guide is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources.

Companies discussed in this report include Achelios Therapeutics Inc, Angelini Group, Apollo Endosurgery Inc, Araim Pharmaceuticals Inc, Celgene Corp, Commence Bio Inc, Grunenthal GmbH, Kineta Inc, KPI Therapeutics Inc, Medifron DBT Co Ltd, Neuralstem Inc, NovaLead Pharma Pvt Ltd, Omeros Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, ViroMed Co Ltd.

Diabetic Neuropathy Drug Profiles Discussed: A-100, AAD-2004, atexakin alfa, BNV-222, cibinetide, CMB-200, CNV-2197944, Cyndacel-M, Gene Therapy to Activate NGF for Diabetic Neuropathy and Peripheral Nerve Injury, KCP-400, ketoprofen, KU-32, Lpathomab, MDR-16523, MDR-652, Monoclonal Antibodies to Inhibit MASP-2 for Diabetic Complications and Rheumatoid Arthritis, NLP-198, NSI-189, NSI-566, OMS-721, PDA-002, Peptide to Activate G Protein-Coupled Receptor Mas for Cardiovascular, Metabolic Disorders and Male Health, pirenzepine hydrochloride, RTA-901, Small Molecules for Diabetic Neuropathy, Small Molecules for Pain, Small Molecules to Inhibit Hsp90 for Peripheral Neuropathy and Neurodegenerative Disorders, trazodone hydrochloride, U-2902, VM-202, XK-568b.

The report "Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy-Pipeline Review, H1 2017" provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy (Gastrointestinal), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy (Metabolic Disorders) pipeline guide reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I and Preclinical stages are 2, 2, 1 and 6 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Preclinical stages comprises 1 molecule, respectively.

Complete report on Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy - Pipeline Review, H1 2017 spread across 47 pages is available at:http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/diabetic-peripheral-neuropathy-pipeline-review-h1-2017-market-report.html.

Companies discussed in this report include: Achelios Therapeutics, Celgene Corp, Commence Bio, KPI Therapeutics, Medifron DBT, Relief Therapeutics Holding, ViroMed.

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Drug Profiles Discussed: atexakin alfa, BNV-222, CMB-200, ketoprofen , MDR-652 , ND-07, PDA-002, pirenzepine hydrochloride, Small Molecules for Pain, Small Molecules to Inhibit Hsp90 for Peripheral Neuropathy and Neurodegenerative Disorders, U-2902, VM-202.

