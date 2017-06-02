Technavio's latest market research report on the global automotive flat boxer engine marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on powertrainsector, says, "The global automotive flat boxer engine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5%, owing to performance benefits such as increased power and better handling of the vehicle. The gradual increase in the volume sales of passenger cars, sports cars, and motorcycles fitted with flat boxer engines will drive the global automotive flat boxer engine market."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global automotive flat boxer engine market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Development of new flat boxer designs

Integration of turbochargers with flat-four boxer engines

Development of air-cooled flat boxer engine for motorcycles

Development of new flat boxer designs

The emergence of new designs in flat boxer engines increase performance and reduce carbon emissions. There is an increasing focus on advanced engines that can offer better fuel efficiency with minimal engine vibrations.

Subaru, a leading Japanese automotive manufacturer of flat boxer engines, has developed a new generation of flat boxer engine known as the FB series. These engines have higher capacity improve torque performance by almost 3%. The new design reduces friction losses by 28% due to lightweight pistons and connecting rods and reduced piston ring tension.

Integration of turbochargers with flat-four boxer engines

Some of the popular racing car manufacturers use flat boxer engines in the vehicles. For instance, Porsche is renowned for the design, development, and use of flat boxer engines. The company is popular in the global automotive market for the engine technology equipped in the cars. The company has been using this engine design since the 1940s in Porsche type 356 roadster.

The company has developed a flat-four boxer engine for its models, namely, Cayman and Boxster. The new engine is equipped with advanced fuel injection system and centrally placed fuel injectors for optimum fuel pressure and operating temperature. In addition, the integration of the variable cam plus system with the lift and camshaft adjustment results in increased power output and superior performance.

Development of air-cooled flat boxer engine for motorcycles

The global motorcycle industry is evolving rapidly with innovative developments. The growing popularity of racing events and the increasing demand for high-performance motorcycles leads to a high demand for fuel-efficient engines.

"The motorcycle market in Europe comprises of premium, luxury, and sports bike manufacturers who dominate the global motorcycle market with advanced technology and superior engine design," says Siddharth.

BMW has launched R1200GS that features a four-stroke flat twin engine with a double overhead camshaft and balancer shaft containing four valves per cylinder. In addition, the throttle by wire system (also known as E-gas) is also offered in the motorcycles for power availability. The flat twin engine design offers high power, engine rigidity, and enhances the overall performance of the vehicle.

