

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Top officials of the Trump administration, the Republican party leadership and Congressmen of the ruling party have rallied behind President Donald Trump with support and justification for his decision to withdraw from the Paris climate deal.



House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said, 'POTUS made the right call in leaving a deal that would have put an unnecessary burden on the United States.' He said former President Barack Obama signed a climate deal that will impose great costs with little gain.



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said it would help ensure an end to regulatory moves by the Obama administration that hurt U.S. energy production.



Republican Party Chief Ronna McDaniel said the President did the right thing by pulling U.S. out of the Paris Accord, which, according to her, was a bad deal for the American people. 'We were being held to one standard while China and India were being held to a different standard. It would've cost us money, jobs.'



'Signed by President Obama without Senate ratification, it would have driven up the cost of energy, hitting middle-class and low-income Americans the hardest,' House Speaker Paul Ryan said of the Paris deal.



White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said the President exited 'flawed' Paris Accord to seek better deal for U.S. workers and economy. The Paris Accord did little to help environment but plenty to harm U.S. economy, he Tweeted.



Lindsey Graham, member of the Senate Budget Committee, said he supports Trump's desire to re-enter the Paris Accord after the agreement becomes a better deal for America and business.



Rep. Jim Jordan justified Trump by saying he did the right thing by withdrawing U.S. from an agreement that was not properly ratified. 'At a time when American companies are already successfully reducing their carbon emissions, we don't need another government regulation restricting our economy's ability to grow.'



EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt called the President's decision 'a historic restoration of American Economic Independence.'



And Trump tweeted Thursday that Wall Street hit record highs after he pulled the United States out of Climate pact.



