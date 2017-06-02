

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lupin Pharmaceuticals has announced a voluntary recall of birth control pills Mibelas 24 Fe due to a packaging mix-up.



The company received a complaint from customer indicating a packaging error, where the blister was rotated 180 degrees within the wallet, reversing the weekly tablet orientation and making the lot number and expiration date no longer visible.



'The reversing the order may not be apparent to either new users or previous users of the product, increasing the likelihood of taking the tablets out of order,' the Food and Drug Administration said.



The wrong packaging would have made customers take the four placebo pills in the first week instead of the fourth, which could have led to unwanted pregnancies.



'As a result of this packaging error, oral contraceptive tablets that are taken out of sequence may place the user at risk for contraceptive failure and unintended pregnancy,' FDA said.



