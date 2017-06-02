

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets got off to a positive start Friday and advanced further later in the morning. However, the markets pared their gains in the afternoon, following the release of the weaker than expected U.S. jobs report. Despite the late pullback, the markets still finished firmly in positive territory.



Employment in the U.S. increased by much less than expected in the month of May, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Friday. The report said non-farm payroll employment rose by 138,000 jobs in May after climbing by a downwardly revised 174,000 jobs in April.



Economists had expected an increase of about 185,000 jobs compared to the jump of 211,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.16 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.66 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.20 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 1.25 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.47 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.05 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.21 percent.



In Frankfurt, Linde rose 1.99 percent after its board voted to approve a merger with U.S. peer Praxair Inc.



In Paris, drug-maker Ipsen surged 3.73 percent after announcing a share buyback.



In London, BHP Billiton finished unchanged after it lifted a declaration of force majeure at its Escondida copper mine in Chile.



Orexo AB gained 2.61 percent in Stockholm. The pharmaceutical company announced that its OX-CLI project has advanced into clinical phase I, triggering a milestone payment of $2.5 million or about 23 million Swedish kronor from AstraZeneca plc.



Banco Popular Espanol sank another 17.40 percent in Madrid after Thursday's selloff on solvency concerns.



Eurozone producer price inflation accelerated at a slower-than-expected pace in April, after easing in the prior month, figures from Eurostat showed Friday. Industrial producer prices climbed 4.3 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 3.9 percent rise in March. Economists had expected a 4.5 percent increase for the month.



The Greek economy expanded in the first quarter, in contrast to the contraction estimated previously, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Friday. Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent sequentially in the first quarter instead of 0.1 percent fall estimated on May 15.



The UK construction sector expanded at the fastest pace in 17 months in May as low interest rate and strong labor markets underpinned residential building activity.



The Purchasing Managers' Index for the construction sector advanced unexpectedly to 56.0 in May from 53.1 in April, survey results from IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed Friday.



The score was forecast to fall to 52.6. The reading signaled the fastest growth in the construction sector since December 2015.



With imports rising and exports falling, the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing that the U.S. trade deficit widened more than expected in the month of April. The Commerce Department said the trade deficit widened to $47.6 billion in April from a revised $45.3 billion in March.



Economists had expected the trade deficit to widen to $46.1 billion from the $43.7 billion originally reported for the previous month.



