The European Union will be promoting its cutting edge Biotech SMEs at the BIO International Convention 2017 taking place on 19-22 June, in the San Diego Convention Center. Meet them at booth #5837!

15 cutting-edge Biotech innovators are brought to BIO 2017 under the EU-SME Instrument Overseas Trade Fair Participation (OTF) programme, funded by the European Union's Horizon 2020. The overall objective of the OTF programme is to support these highly innovative small and medium-sized companies in their efforts to target the US Biotech market, and allow them to leverage the promising business opportunities in the region.

During the BIO2017, these EU-Champions will be showcasing their innovative technologies at their individual booths on the European SMEs Pavilion #5837. Visitors are welcome to join them for a live demonstration or discussion on their products, technologies and services. One-to-one meetings can be pre-scheduled through the BIO One-on-One Partnering Platform or by contacting the H2020 Overseas Trade Fairs Team directly at overseastradefairs@sme-instrument.otfs.eu .

A pitching session will also present the innovative products, services and technologies of the SMEs to a broad audience. It is aimed at US or other attendees interested in collaborating with, investing in, or doing business with the European SMEs who will each briefly present themselves and answer questions from the audience.

On top of this, all BIO2017 attendees are cordially invited to join the EU Welcome Reception which will be organised in collaboration with the European Commission (DG Research Innovation booth #5737) in the afternoon of June 20th at stands #5737 and #5837, just after the SME pitching session held at 3:30pm (stand #5737).

More information about the companies present at BIO2017 can be found in the SME Instrument Overseas Trade Fairs catalogue or the EASME website.

