TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/02/17 -- Electrovaya Inc. (TSX: EFL)(OTCQX: EFLVF) advises that it is not aware of any corporate developments which would explain the recent market activity in its shares.

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (TSX: EFL)(OTCQX: EFLVF) designs, develops and manufactures proprietary Lithium Ion Super Polymer® batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation and other specialized applications. Electrovaya, through its fully owned subsidiary, Litarion GmbH, also produces cells, electrodes and SEPARION™ ceramic separators and has manufacturing capacity of about 500MWh/annum. Electrovaya is a technology focused company with extensive IP. Headquartered in Mississauga, Canada, Electrovaya has production facilities in Canada and Germany with customers around the globe.

To learn more about how Electrovaya and Litarion is powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com, www.litarion.com and www.separion.com.

