Research and Markets - Global Sapphire Glass Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are KYOCERA, Rayotek, Rubicon Technology & Saint-Gobain

The global sapphire glass market to grow at a CAGR of 8.59% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sapphire glass market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing use of sapphire glass in high-end smartphones. The use sapphire glass in high-end smartphones is increasing due to its scratch resistance property. However, higher power consumption is a disadvantage of sapphire glass as standby time of the smartphones has become a competing factor for the vendors.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased demand from LED and semiconductor industries. Sapphire glass is widely used as a substrate in LED and semiconductor manufacturing. The superior properties of sapphire glass make it a preferred material for manufacturing LEDs and semiconductors. The LED and semiconductor industries consume about 78% of the sapphire material produced and remain as the major end-user segment. Sapphire substrates are widely used in growing blue LED crystals.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is intense competition from Corning Gorilla glass. Corning's Gorilla glass is widely used in display cover of Apple devices, which led them to produce it at a large scale. Many smartphone vendors use Gorilla glass in their displays, which made Corning occupy a significant market share. Apple uses sapphire glass in camera lens cover and the touch sensor of its iPhones and Corning Gorilla glass for display. When the company announced about using sapphire glass in the display cover of iPhone 6, Corning came up with Project Phire, which is a Gorilla glass material that offers scratch resistance close to sapphire.

KYOCERA

Rayotek

Rubicon Technology

Saint-Gobain

Crystran

Crystalwise Technology

Monocrystal

SCHOTT

