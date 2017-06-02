Technavio market research analysts forecast the global dental adhesives market to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global dental adhesives marketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists denture adhesives and restorative dental adhesives as the two major product segments, of which denture adhesives emerged as the stronger segment with respect to revenue generation.

According to Srinivas Sasidhar, a lead analyst at Technavio for orthopedics and medical devicesresearch, "There has been a rise in the prevalence of periodontal diseases, dental caries, and tooth decay across the globe due to changes in food habits and lifestyle. The dental adhesives market in APAC will witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the low cost of procedures and growth in medical tourism."

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global dental adhesives market:

Increasing number of patient pool for dental procedures

A combined study conducted in September 2013 by the Department of Public Health Dentistry and Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology in Pacific Dental College and Hospital, India found that malocclusion (misaligned teeth) and orthodontic treatment needs in children aged 12-15 years is increasing in the country. Owing to increasing prevalence of malocclusion among children and young adults in the market, the demand for dental adhesives is increasing, which will boost the market growth.

In addition, periodontal diseases such as bleeding gums are increasing among the adult and pediatric population. It increases with age in the geriatric population, which is one of the driving factors in the market.

Growing number of dental schools and dentists

Many dental schools, specialty hospitals, and laboratories have been established to cater to the increasing dental problems among the population. These institutions offer advanced dental care treatment such as cosmetic dentistry and oral and maxillofacial surgery, which lead to increased demand for dental adhesives. An increasing number of dental cases and growing number of dental schools in the market makes it more lucrative for retail companies to invest in this segment.

Technological advances in implants

The field of dental implant surgery has undergone many innovations and advances in technology such as electron microscopy, 3D imaging, and virtual reality training in labs. Newer versions of materials used in dental implants and the use of computer-assisted devices are also gaining popularity in dental care.

"Precise computer-guided dental implant surgery increases the success rate of procedures and reduces recovery time, as it helps dentists analyze the anatomy of a patient's jaw without surgery, making the implant procedure predictable and easy," says Srinivas.

Also, manufacturers are designing implants with superior osseointegration as well as implants for immediate loading. For example, 3M's MDI mini implant can be placed in areas with minimal bone tissue and can be used to support partial or full dentures. Also, they are minimally invasive, and the placement procedure is simple and affordable compared to traditional implants.

