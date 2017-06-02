Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN), a leading industrial technology company serving the plastics industry announced that due to increasing customer demand it plans to continue manufacturing Ferromatik injection molding machines at its Malterdigen, Germany manufacturing facility longer than originally estimated. In March 2016, Milacron announced that it was transferring injection molding machine assembly and machining from Malterdingen to their new state of the art facilities in the Czech Republic by the end of 2017. Milacron now anticipates production will continue at the Malterdingen facility until the end of 2019, a full 2 years longer due to increased customer order intake across all of Europe.

Milacron credits the need to remain operational in Malterdingen to a full European order book to Q1 2018. Milacron has reached an agreement with the Workers Council to amend agreements and in some cases will be bringing staff back that had been previously let go. The agreement was signed May 31st

Milacron still plans to transfer manufacturing operations to its new facilities in the Czech Republic but reiterates its commitment to Malterdingen and Germany. For a period of time, the resources of both facilities will be utilized. Denis Poelman, Milacron Managing Director, Injection Europe stated, "Milacron has a proud history in Malterdingen designing, engineering and manufacturing the Ferromatik line of injection molding machines. As I've always stated, Milacron will still have a strong presence in Malterdingen even after the manufacturing operations transition to the Czech Republic. Milacron is committed to remain in the Malterdingen area and if there were to be a move it would be within 25 kilometers of our current location." Poelman added, "Milacron's European injection molding machinery business will retain and grow the Engineering, R&D, Service, Sales, Marketing and Aftermarket departments."

Poelman also added that highly customized and complex machines such as cube molds, PET, co-injection systems and automation/robotics systems will be going through Malterdingen for testing and customization.

Milacron continues to push the boundaries of possibilities in plastics with breakthrough products from leading brands including Milacron, Mold-Masters, DME, Ferromatik, Uniloy and CIMCOOL.

About Milacron

Milacron is a global leader in the manufacture, distribution and service of highly engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry. Milacron is the only global company with a full-line product portfolio that includes hot runner systems, injection molding, blow molding, mold components and extrusion equipment plus a wide market range of advanced fluid technologies. Visit Milacron at www.milacron.com.

