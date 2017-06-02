China's $5 Billion Imported Fruit Market 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Research Report on China Imported Fruit Industry, 2017-2021" report to their offering.

In 2016, China imported fruit mainly from about 40 countries and regions, and the major fruit varieties included rambutan, durian, jackfruit, longan, mangosteen, mango and banana. The import value of fruit in China exceeded USD 5 billion in 2016.

According to the report, China's economy between 2017 and 2021 will keep rising, and residents' income will keep growing, promoting the rising market demand for imported fruit in China. It is estimated that the CAGR of the import volume of fruit will be above 5% during 2017 to 2021. There are huge opportunities in the Chinese market to the fruit planting and trading enterprises worldwide.

China's economy developed rapidly after its access to the WTO, which promotes the growth of residents' income. In 2016, GDP per capita in China exceeded USD 8,000, and the disposable income per capita of residents has reached about USD 3,452. With the development of the Chinese economy and the improvement of residents' livelihoods, people are paying more attention to imported products. Demand for imported products including fruit rises. According to the report, in 2016, China imported fruit mainly from about 40 countries and regions, and the major fruit varieties included rambutan, durian, jackfruit, longan, mangosteen, mango and banana.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Relevant Concepts of Imported Fruit Industry

2 Analysis on Imported Fruit Industry in China, 2012-2016

3 Sources and Varieties of Major Imported Fruit in China, 2015-2016

4 Competition of Imported Fruit Industry in China, 2014-2016

5 Analysis on Major Imported Fruit Enterprises in China, 2014-2016

6 Prospect of China Imported Fruit Industry, 2017-2021

Companies Mentioned

- Beijing Xidenong Commercial and Trading Co., Ltd.

- Guangxi Baibaiyang Commercial and Trading Co., Ltd.

- Guangxi Juguozhen Trading Co., Ltd.

- Guangxi Nanning Foyoulin Trading Co., Ltd.

- Guangxi Zhaofu Import and Export Trading Co., Ltd.

- Guangzhou Chao Zheng Trading Co., Ltd.

- Guangzhou Guowangmei Trading Co., Ltd.

- Guangzhou Yeguo Import and Export Trading Co., Ltd.

- Guangzhou Zhanhui Trading Co., Ltd.

- Joy Wing Mau Group

- Kunming Yangguo Trading Co., Ltd.

- Medill (Xiamen) Import and Export Co., Ltd.

- Shanghai Tongbo Trading Co., Ltd.

- Shenzhen Huaguoshan Technology Co., Ltd.

- Tianpinglianxing Wholesale Department of Fruit, Tianhe District, Guangzhou.

- Yueshishang (Beijing) Food Co., Ltd.

- Yunnan Haixu Commercial and Trading Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qghj94/research_report

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716