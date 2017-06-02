JERSEY CITY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 06/02/17 -- BEL FUSE INC. ("Bel") (NASDAQ: BELFA) and (NASDAQ: BELFB) today announced that management will participate in the Stephens Spring Investment Conference being held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City on June 7, 2017.

Representing management will be Dennis Ackerman, President of Bel Power Solutions, Craig Brosious, Vice President of Finance, and Lynn Hutkin, Director of Financial Reporting. There will be a group update for attendees on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 8:00 AM ET in Apartment South, and management will additionally be available for 1/1 meetings with investors for the remainder of the day.

Investors are encouraged to contact their Stephens representative, or contact Peter Seltzberg, Investor Relations, to request a meeting with management at the conference or for additional information on Bel.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.