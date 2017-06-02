Europe Bioadhesive Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022 - By Source, Industry Vertical & Country - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Bioadhesive Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report to their offering.

Europe Bioadhesive Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.43%, reaching a market size of US$1,308 million in 2022, increasing from US$648 million in 2017. The tightening environmental regulations towards VOC emissions, coupled with the shift from synthetic adhesives to bioadhesives by the manufacturers is driving the market growth.

The first section of the report deals with detailed research methodology for calculating market size and forecasts, secondary data sources used and the primary inputs which were taken for data validation. This section also outlines various segmentations which have been covered as part of the report.

Next section provides comprehensive market dynamics through an overview section along with growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities which exist in the current market. This section of the report also provides supplier and industry outlook as a whole; key industry and regional regulations which are determining the product specifications and a brief technological aspect of Bioadhesive. Complete industry analysis has also been covered by Porter's five forces model as a part of this report section.



Companies Mentioned



Henkel Corporation

3M

Danimer Scientific LLC

Dow Chemical Company

Ashland, Inc.

Ecosynthetix Inc.

Yparex



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Europe Bioadhesive Market Forecast by Source (US$ Million)



6. Europe Bioadhesive Market Forecast by Industry Vertical (US$ Million)



7. Europe Bioadhesive Market Forecast by Country (US$ Million)



8. Competitive Intelligence



9. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/td5klm/europe

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716