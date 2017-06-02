Technavio's latest market research report on the global orthodontic services marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170602005423/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global orthodontic services market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Srinivas Sashidhar, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on orthopedics and medical devicessector, says, "The orthodontic services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during the forecast period owing to the development of newer technologies, less time-consuming procedures, and increasing incidence of oral health problems."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global orthodontic services market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Collaboration with the leading insurance providers to reduce the service cost

Usage of advanced robotic technology via dental imaging

Nanoparticles to develop next-generation invisible orthodontic braces

Collaboration with the leading insurance providers to reduce the service cost

Dental cover has been a cause of concern for most of the individuals. The dental care giants are collaborating with leading insurance providers to aid the reduction in the dental service cost. Some of the leading dental insurance providers are eHealth, Delta Dental, MetLife, and Cigna. Different medical covers are being provided to the pediatric and adult population in most of the countries. In the US, the public coverage such as Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) is provided to the pediatric population.

The joint venture between the dental care centers and insurance companies will generate better revenue for the dental healthcare industry, as it would encourage dental hygiene and regular assessments.

"The proposed dental collaboration with insurance providers would help in cost-cutting on the dental services without putting much pressure on the patients as well as dental professionals," says Srinivas.

Usage of advanced robotic technology via dental imaging

Conventional technologies are being replaced by advanced robotic technology which aims at reducing the time taken and pain caused by the treatment. Robotic technology in dentistry has been applied for inlays and onlays, crowns and bridges, and dental implants. Robotic technology enables painless treatment with several other added benefits such as speedy recovery, accuracy, and conservative tooth grinding. The use and demand for robotic technology is likely to make it among the key market drivers for global orthodontic services during the forecast period.

Nanoparticles to develop next-generation invisible orthodontic braces

Researchers are using nanoparticles to develop next-generation invisible orthodontics. For instance, researchers in the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid, Spain, have developed nanoparticles for developing invisible orthodontic braces. These particles help to increase the mechanical and friction resistance and to maintain the transparency of the invisible orthodontic braces.

Similarly, in November 2012, Euro Ortodoncia, a Spain-based orthodontic materials manufacturer, collaborated with the researchers at the University to develop nanotechnology-based invisible orthodontic braces that can help to reduce the friction between the teeth and braces and provide additional comfort to the people using them.

