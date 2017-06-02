Will Totally Wicked's E-liquid Election Poll Get It Right Again?

BLACKBURN, England, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Totally Wicked, the UK's leading vape products manufacturer and retailer, has launched a special range of election e-liquids to mark the 2017 General Election.

Totally Wicked has produced five special liquids, representing each of the main party leaders:

Corbyn's Momentum Madness (Strawberry Jam)

Nuttall's Cracker (Coconut Macaroon)

May's Brexit Brunch (Blueberry and Raspberry Yoghurt)

Sturgeon's Fandabidozi (Iron Brew)

Farron's Fightback (Kendal Mint Cake)

The e-liquids are now on sale on its UK website at http://www.totallywicked.co.uk .Sales of the liquids are tracked and a daily "opinion poll" is published showing the state of the parties.

This week, Totally Wicked took their liquids direct to the political parties, delivering a bottle of liquid and a large poster of the respective leaders to the parties' London headquarters.

Will Totally Wicked's 2017 "opinion poll" get it right again?

To mark the 2015 General Election, Totally Wicked produced a similar range of election e-liquids and tracked the sales in a daily "opinion poll". Whilst the national polls spectacularly failed to predict the final election result, Totally Wicked's 2015 "opinion poll" resulted in David Cameron'sEton Mess flavour topping the polls within 1% of the actual General Election result. Will Totally Wicked get it right again? You can track the daily polling here .

There is a serious point to all of this. There are 2.9 million vapers in the UK resulting in an average of 4,462 vapers per Westminster parliamentary constituency. Vapers are politically engaged and how they vote really could impact the final result of the 2017 General Election. Candidates therefore should be engaging with vapers and independent vape businesses in their constituencies.

Fraser Cropper, Managing Director of Totally Wicked said:

"Whilst our election e-liquids are a fun way for the UK's 2.9 million vapers to mix vaping and politics, there is a serious point to be made.

Given the right fiscal and regulatory environment, vaping could render smoking redundant in the UK. Already 1.5 million people have left smoking behind as a direct result of vaping. Currently, the regulatory environment in which our industry operates is disproportionate to the limited risk posed by vaping and this can only be bad for public health. I therefore hope that candidates will engage with vapers and industry during this campaign.

Finally, all those with an interest in politics should be keeping an eye on our daily "opinion poll". You never know, our customers might just get it right again!"