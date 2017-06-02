

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market managed to hold onto a small gain Friday, but finished well off its intraday high. The markets got off to a positive start, but remained in a sideways trend until the afternoon. It began to pare its gains in the afternoon, following the release of the weaker than expected U.S. jobs report for May. The market briefly turned negative, but bounced back into the green in late trade.



Employment in the U.S. increased by much less than expected in the month of May. Non-farm payroll employment rose by 138,000 jobs in May after climbing by a downwardly revised 174,000 jobs in April. Economists had expected an increase of about 185,000 jobs.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.21 percent Friday and finished at 9,043.96. The SMI ended the trading week with an overall gain of 0.02 percent. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.25 percent Friday and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.22 percent.



Chemical company Lonza was among the best performing stocks of the session, with an increase of 3.0 percent. ABB climbed 1.8 percent, while Swatch and Aryzta added 1.5 percent each.



Clariant gained 1.1 percent, adding to its gains from the previous session.



The index heavyweights all finished slightly higher Friday. Nestlé increased 0.2 percent, Roche advanced 0.04 percent and Novartis added 0.1 percent.



Credit Suisse dropped 0.7 percent and UBS fell 0.5 percent. Julius Baer also finished lower by 0.2 percent. Zurich decreased 0.3 percent, while Swiss Life and Swiss Re fell 0.2 percent each.



LafargeHolcim and Swisscom weakened by 0.6 percent each and Vifor Pharma dropped 1.0 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX