Orthodontic Services Market Growing at a CAGR of 12.51% During 2017 to 2021, Says a New Report at ReportsnReports.com

Global Orthodontic Services Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global orthodontic services market for 2017-2021.

One trend in the orthodontic services market is usage of advanced robotic technology via dental imaging. The technological advances are an advantage to the dental services. The conventional technologies are replaced by the advanced robotic technology for the dental imaging.

According to the report, one driver in the orthodontic services market is rise in dental laboratories outsourcing orthodontic products in emerging countries. Owing to steady and strategic economic growth, the countries such as Brazil, India, and China are recognized as emerging countries in the market. These countries are the leading providers of outsourced dental laboratories in the global orthodontic services market.

The following companies as the key players in the global orthodontic services market: Abano Healthcare Group, Coast Dental, Integrated Dental Holdings (mydentist) and Q & M Dental Group. Other prominent vendors in the market are: Apollo White Dental, Crescent Dental Laboratory, Chenghe Dental Clinic, C.K.J Professional Dental, Dalian Meier Dental, Dazhong Dental, Enjoy dental, Huamei Dental, International Dental Clinic, IMC Dental Clinic, Jiahe Dental, Joinway Dental Clinic, Kings Dental Clinic, KOWA Dental, Lumino The Dentists, OraSolv AB, Pacific Dental Services, Pearl Dental, SDM Dental, Sunny Dental Care, and Yafei Dental.

