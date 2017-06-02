A thorough understanding of the supply chain is essential to making informed decisions about purchases and supplier relationships. By knowing the market, including prices, trends, and potential risks, it is possible to achieve considerable cost savings and seize new opportunities. SpendEdge recently completed several procurement market intelligence studies for prominent organizations, allowing those companies to familiarize themselves with the supplier environment and improve their decision-making processes.

Procurement market intelligence study sheds light on facilities management services

Facilities management is an important but somewhat overlooked role. The spaces where people work, including offices, warehouses, and many others, need to be maintained and organized in order for that work to go smoothly. A leading pharmaceutical company recently approached SpendEdge for a procurement intelligence study to help select and manage suppliers of integrated facilities management services.

The client was seeking to understand supplier profiles, market trends and challenges, and risk mitigation strategies. This study helped them analyze the cost structure, pricing models, service level agreement aspects, and perceived risks in an integrated facility management engagement. In just five weeks, the client identified cost-saving opportunities and was able to capitalize on supplier performance through implementation of supplier relationship management.

SpendEdge helps global information security provider identify procurement best practices

Security threats are constantly evolving, and keeping up with the latest viruses and other digital attacks can be challenging. To this end, a global information security provider requested a procurement market intelligence study on security products and services to understand the market dynamics, sourcing practices, and pricing.

The primary objective of this engagement was to help the client identify the key suppliers in the information security industry and evaluate them based on their operational and functional capabilities. It also helped them understand the market dynamics, market shifts, and the overall supply-demand scenario. With this information, the client was able to pinpoint cost-saving opportunities and capitalize on supplier performance.

Procurement intelligence helps aftermarket services company identify key suppliers

Looking to better understand the supply market landscape, a prominent manufacturer offertilizer and chemical products recently engaged SpendEdge to perform a procurement market intelligence assessment. The company wanted information on the category essentials, supplier landscape, supply market, and the latest cost drivers and their impact on the market.

SpendEdge's experienced procurement market intelligence team evaluated the current market size, market segments, trends, key requirements of procurement managers, and challenges faced by the major category managers. This allowed the client to obtain a better understanding of aftermarket services for rotating equipment and develop effective strategies for market expansion.

In addition to these three studies, SpendEdge has recently released their 'Top 10 Procurement Trends for 2107'. Procurement is quickly evolving in response to changes and advancements in technology, personnel and hiring requirements, consumer demands and concerns, and business practices. SpendEdge wanted to share these trends to help companies ensure competitiveness and cope with emerging demands.

