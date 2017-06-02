Ironclad Encryption Corporation to Present at the 7th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2017 / Ironclad Encryption Corporation (OTCQB: IRNC), a next-generation data security company, announced today that it will be presenting at the 7th annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday, June 6th, at 1:00 PM PST / 4:00 PM EST. JD McGraw, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Len Walker, General Legal Counsel, will be presenting, as well as meeting with investors.

"This year, not only do we have a record number of companies making their LD Micro debuts, but a record number of companies presenting for the first time in their company's history," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "LD has established itself as the one venue that brings the most influential players from all segments of the market under one roof."



The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel and will feature 180 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

About Ironclad Encryption Corporation

Ironclad Encryption Corporation is a next-generation data security company that through its patented Dynamic Encryption and Perpetual Authentication technologies makes all known key-based encryption technologies virtually impossible to compromise. Dynamic Encryption Technology eliminates vulnerabilities caused by exposure of any single encryption key by continuously changing encryption keys and keeping the keys synchronized in a fault-tolerant manner. Perpetual Authentication Technology uses multiple virtual channels for encryption so that in the event one channel is compromised, the other channels maintain encryption integrity. Together, these technologies not only eliminate the single point of failure problem created by having keys exposed through brute force, side channel, or other types of attack, but do so with very low latency and performance overhead. Whether at rest or in-motion, Ironclad Encryption ensures your data remains safe, secure and uncompromised.

Visit Ironclad Encryption at www.ironcladencryption.com

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

