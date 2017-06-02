Worldwide Container as a Service (CaaS) Market 2016-2023: New Business Opportunities for SMEs & Increase in Collaboration and Investment - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The Worldwide Container as a Service Market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 34.48% during the forecast period 2016-2023.
The containers have been introduced over more than a decade ago. At present, it is becoming the hottest trend in data center virtualization. In early days, most of the software applications used to run on a separate operating system (OS), but now the new feature of containers enables all the components to run on the single OS. Container as a Service (CaaS) is the cloud provider's container support service, which provides users with container engines, orchestration, and the computational resources to run an application on a server. It is placed between IaaS and PaaS. The container provides isolation of application, microservices, and their configuration from the underlying OS. The major software companies such as Amazon, Google, and IBM are already in the market and are investing in the growth of the technology.
The CaaS market is analyzed based on four segments - application, deployment, verticals, and regions. Transition to a hybrid cloud and faster & flexible deployment are the main reasons to switch to CaaS. The microservices and cost savings are some of the factors driving the market. The container market is emerging and better tools are being developed, which would likely lead to increased adoption of CaaS in the next 5 years.
According to the region analysis, the report is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa; and major countries in each region have been analyzed. The Americas is set to be the leading region for the CaaS market growth followed by Europe for the technology adoption. Asia Pacific and MEA are set to be the emerging regions. The MEA market revenue is expected to reach $122.5 million by 2023.
The major verticals covered are BFSI, retail, media & entertainment, healthcare, IT & telecom, travel & tourism, education, and government. Globally, the industry players are showing interest towards CaaS. The technology is already being incorporated and is widely accepted in IT & telecom, retail and BFSI sectors majorly due to the organization's shift towards hybrid cloud ecosystem. The IT & telecom industry is set to be the leading vertical after retail. The market revenue for IT & telecom and retail is expected to reach $1,127.3 million and $653.9 million, respectively by 2023.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Lightweight and portability
- Effective resource utilization and isolation
- Increase in developer efficiency and support microservices
- Transition to hybrid model
- Rapid deployment
Restraints
- Security threats
- Complex container creation process
- Low flexibility in OS
Opportunities
- New business opportunities for SMEs
- Enhancement of networking capabilities
- Increase in collaboration and investment
