North America Image Recognition Technology Market 2016-2022 - Research and Markets

Image recognition is a method used to acquire, process, and scrutinize images. The technique is used to gather high-dimensional data for the purpose of generating numerical or symbolic information. Image recognition incorporates disentangling of representational information from the data gathered from the image by using replica created with the help of geometry, physics, statistics, and learning theory.

The North American region is the largest and holds the maximum market share. Higher adoption of new and advanced technologies such as mobile application security solutions drives the growth of market in the North American region. The adoption of image recognition and its derivative technologies such as facial and pattern recognition are wide deployed in on-premises model and the adoption would significantly drive the growth of the on-premises segment.

NEC Corporation

IBM Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Catchoom

Google Inc.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Honeywell International, Inc.

LTU Technologies

1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview



4. North America Image Recognition Market



5. North America Image Recognition Market by Application



6. North America Image Recognition Market by Vertical



7. North America Image Recognition Market by Deployment Mode



8. North America Image Recognition Market by Technology



9. North America Image Recognition Market by Country



10. Company Profiles



