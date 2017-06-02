According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global scanning electron microscope (SEM) market is expected to reach USD 1,802.57 million by 2021, growing at a CAGR of more than 7%.

In 2016, the global economy witnessed a high growth in the development of new technologies, especially in nanotechnology. The emphasis on energy efficiency and conservation, environmental protection, and hike in the overall operational efficiency and productivity of industries have led to a rise in the development and adoption of nanomaterials and nanotechnology-based products. Developments in nanotechnology and nanomaterial-based products and the increased traction in the global nanotechnology industry are the main contributors to the growth of the global SEM market.

Technavio's hardware and semiconductor research analysts categorize the global scanning electron microscope market into the following segments by end-user. They are:

Semiconductors

Life sciences

Material sciences

Nanotechnology

The top three end-user segments for the global scanning electron microscope market are discussed below:

Semiconductors

The semiconductor industry has been the largest end-user for SEMs ever since their inception for commercial use. With the global consumer electronics industry focusing extensively on miniaturization of electronic devices, semiconductor manufacturers are continuously reducing line widths and investing in the development of new and advanced semiconductor components.

According to Chetan Mohan, a lead semiconductor equipmentresearch analyst from Technavio, "Semiconductors such as silicon chips are used in a wide range of electronic devices including computers. The development of these semiconductors requires high-precision analysis of the different layers of the semiconductors. Factors such as volume, bulk, thickness, and layer intactness need to be studied for the development and production of semiconductors for miniaturized electronic devices."

Life sciences

The life sciences segment was the second largest end-user segment in the global SEM market as of 2016. There are several applications for SEMs in the life sciences segment. SEM is one of the most important tools used for cross-sectional precision imaging in microbiology, biology, zoology, botany, physiology, and biochemistry.

"The technological advances in the life sciences segment are driving the growth of R&D operations and have consecutively led to the rising demand for high-precision, resolution, and quality imaging. This has led to the high penetration of SEMs in the life sciences segment," says Chetan.

Material sciences

The material sciences segment is the third largest revenue contributor in the global SEM market as of 2016. The sector involves a meticulous study of physical and chemical properties of materials, mainly for the design and discovery of new and advanced materials such as metals and minerals.

Technological advances in this segment have resulted in scientists and researchers discovering and developing better smart materials. The demand for new and advanced, synthetically developed and engineered materials is continuously increasing. For instance, the demand for self-curing concrete, which is a synthetically developed construction material, is increasing in the construction industry due to an increase in the number of public infrastructure projects across the globe.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

FEI

Hitachi High-Technologies

JEOL

ZEISS

