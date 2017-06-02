North America Deception Technology Market 2022 By Component, Deception Stack, Deployment Mode, & Organization Size - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Deception Technology Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

The North America deception technology market size is estimated to grow at an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during 2016-2022.

Deception technology is used by the organizations to protect their networks, endpoints, and devices from various malicious attacks, sophisticated cybercriminals, ransomwares, and Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs). The major factors that are driving the deception market globally are, the rise of APTs and zero-day attacks, demand for a powerful solution for early detection of attackers by enterprises, and the rise in adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and Internet of Things (IoT) trend within enterprises.

Enterprises are deploying advanced cyber deception solutions to ensure the security of the networks and endpoints from cyber threats. Network security would be the leading market with maximum market share during the forecast period, as more and more companies are adopting deception technology solutions to ensure security of company networks. The data security segment is would be a major segment within the deception technology market and is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Key companies profiled in the report includes

Rapid7

Logrhythm

Trapx Security

Attivo Networks

Illusive Networks

Cymmetria

Guardicore

Allure Security Technology

TopSpin Security

Varmour



Smokescreen Technologies

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Market Overview



3. North America Deception Technology Market - By Component



4. North America Deception Technology Market - By Deception Stack



5. North America Deception Technology Market - By Deployment Mode



6. North America Deception Technology Market - By Organization Size



7. North America Deception Technology Market - By Vertical



8. Country Level Analysis



9. Company Profiles



