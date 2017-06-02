sprite-preloader
02.06.2017
North America Kitchen Appliances Market Report 2017 - The Refrigerator Segment Dominates the Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Kitchen Appliances Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

North America kitchen appliances market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2016-2022

Refrigerators, cooking appliances, dishwashers and others are the majorly used kitchen appliances. Refrigerators were the leading appliances within the kitchen appliances market in 2015.

Rapidly increasing food establishments have significantly contributed to the demand for commercial kitchen appliances. Refrigerator segment dominates North America kitchen appliances market, followed by cooking appliances market. Cooking appliance is witnessing nominal growth due to the introduction of induction and electric cooking appliances.

Smart kitchen appliances despite being a creative and potential market, would take substantial amount of time to grow, globally. Strategies such as collaborations and acquisitions would be some of the key strategies companies are adopting to sustain in the competitive market.

Key companies profiled in the report includes:

  • Whirlpool Corporation
  • AB Electrolux
  • Haier Group Corporation
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Samsung Electronics
  • Morphy Richards and
  • Dacor

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope & Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. North America Kitchen Appliances Market - By Product Type

4. North America Kitchen Appliances Market - By User Application

5. North America Kitchen Appliances Market - By Fuel Type

6. North America Kitchen Appliances Market - By Product Structure

7. Country Level Analysis

8. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m45w64/north_america


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




