North America Kitchen Appliances Market Report 2017 - The Refrigerator Segment Dominates the Market - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Kitchen Appliances Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

North America kitchen appliances market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2016-2022

Refrigerators, cooking appliances, dishwashers and others are the majorly used kitchen appliances. Refrigerators were the leading appliances within the kitchen appliances market in 2015.

Rapidly increasing food establishments have significantly contributed to the demand for commercial kitchen appliances. Refrigerator segment dominates North America kitchen appliances market, followed by cooking appliances market. Cooking appliance is witnessing nominal growth due to the introduction of induction and electric cooking appliances.

Smart kitchen appliances despite being a creative and potential market, would take substantial amount of time to grow, globally. Strategies such as collaborations and acquisitions would be some of the key strategies companies are adopting to sustain in the competitive market.



Key companies profiled in the report includes:

Whirlpool Corporation

AB Electrolux

Haier Group Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics

Morphy Richards and

and Dacor

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Market Overview



3. North America Kitchen Appliances Market - By Product Type



4. North America Kitchen Appliances Market - By User Application



5. North America Kitchen Appliances Market - By Fuel Type



6. North America Kitchen Appliances Market - By Product Structure



7. Country Level Analysis



8. Company Profiles



