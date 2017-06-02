North America Sports Protective Equipment Market 2016-2022: Product Type, Area of Protection, Distribution Channel, and Country Analysis - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Rise in Consumer spending on sports equipment is one of the leading reasons for the growth of sports protective equipment market in North America. According to the statistics and facts of sporting goods industry, the average United States has a projected value of almost 65 billion U.S. dollars in 2015 on sporting goods and equipment.
Sports is one of the most popular thing proffered in North America, followers of different sports are increasing day by day. One of the most popular sports is Golf in North America. As per the estimation, Golf has an estimated global following of 450 Million people; includes North America. In Addition to this, From the US, the sport spread to other parts of the world and evolved to the modern game as played today.
Scope of the Report
- The market for Sports Protective Equipment is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Area of Protection, Distribution Channel, and Country.
- Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Face Protection & Mouth Guards, Helmets & Other Headgear, Pads, Guards, Chest Protectors, & Gloves, and Protective Eyewear.
- Based on Area of Protection, the market is segmented into Head & Face Protective Equipment, Trunk & Thorax Protective Equipment, Upper Extremity Protective Equipment, and Lower Extremity Protective Equipment.
- Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Online Stores & Others, Specialty Retail Stores, and Multi-Retail Stores.
Key players operating in sports protective equipment market are
- Amer Sports Corporation
- Under Armour, Inc
- Vista Outdoor
- Performance Sports Group
- Nike,Inc
- Adidas AG
- New Balance Athletic Shoe, Inc
- Puma SE
- V.F. Corporation
- Fila, Inc
