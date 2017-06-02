North America Sports Protective Equipment Market 2016-2022: Product Type, Area of Protection, Distribution Channel, and Country Analysis - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Rise in Consumer spending on sports equipment is one of the leading reasons for the growth of sports protective equipment market in North America. According to the statistics and facts of sporting goods industry, the average United States has a projected value of almost 65 billion U.S. dollars in 2015 on sporting goods and equipment.

Sports is one of the most popular thing proffered in North America, followers of different sports are increasing day by day. One of the most popular sports is Golf in North America. As per the estimation, Golf has an estimated global following of 450 Million people; includes North America. In Addition to this, From the US, the sport spread to other parts of the world and evolved to the modern game as played today.



Scope of the Report



The market for Sports Protective Equipment is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Area of Protection, Distribution Channel, and Country.

Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Face Protection & Mouth Guards, Helmets & Other Headgear, Pads, Guards, Chest Protectors, & Gloves, and Protective Eyewear.



Based on Area of Protection, the market is segmented into Head & Face Protective Equipment, Trunk & Thorax Protective Equipment, Upper Extremity Protective Equipment, and Lower Extremity Protective Equipment.



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Online Stores & Others, Specialty Retail Stores, and Multi-Retail Stores.

Key players operating in sports protective equipment market are



Amer Sports Corporation

Under Armour, Inc

Vista Outdoor

Performance Sports Group

Nike,Inc

Adidas AG

New Balance Athletic Shoe, Inc

Puma SE

V.F. Corporation

Fila, Inc

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview



4. North America Sports Protective Equipment Market



5. North America Sports Protective Equipment Market by Area of Protection



6. North America Sports Protective Equipment Market by Distribution Channel



7. North America Sports Protective Equipment Market by Country



8. Company Profiles

