China's Beef Market 2017-2021: Chinese Legal Import Volume of Beef in 2016 Reached 579,800 Tons, Increasing by 22.4% Compared to 2015 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Research Report on China's Beef Market, 2017-2021" report to their offering.

According to this report, the legal import volume of beef in 2016 reached 579,800 tons, increasing by 22.4% compared to 2015, and the import value exceeded USD 2.5 billion.

China has witnessed the rapid growth of the quantity of slaughtered cattle. During 1991 to 2011, the annual quantity of slaughtered beef cattle reached the historic high 47,750,000 heads from 13,039,000 heads. The rapid growth mainly resulted from the booming slaughter and processing industry in the corresponding period. From 1990 to 2016, beef production in China increased from 1,256,000 tons to 7,170,000 tons.

At present, China is the third beef producer after the U.S. and Brazil, with its beef production accounting for over 10% of the global production. In addition, the proportion of China's beef production in the national meat production rose from about 5% in 1990 to 8.4% in 2016.

According to report, the demand for beef products will keep rising as the livelihood of Chinese residents rises and their dietary pattern improves. The beef production in China won't grow rapidly due to the long period of beef cattle breeding. With the rising income level and the changes of dietary habits of Chinese residents (the popularization of Western food etc.), the demand for beef per capita will significantly rise in the coming ten years, bringing about the rapid growth. Until the end of 2016, the annual consumption of beef per capita was below 7 kilograms, less than the half of the global level.



According to the report, the export volume of beef was always larger than the import volume before 2010 because the market price of beef in China had long been below that of the developed countries. However, the price of domestic beef rose rapidly since 2010 due to the increasing demand in China. The market price of beef exceeded 3,000 USD/ton in 2010, which was much higher than that of the international market. The quality of domestic beef was below the international level, thus China began to import a large amount of beef from Canada, Australia, Brazil etc. China has become the net importer of beef since 2012. The net import volume of that year reached 49,000 tons, and the import volume kept rising annually.



