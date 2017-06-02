According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the moving services market in the USis expected to reach USD 16.11 billion by 2021.

This research report titled 'Moving Services Market in the US' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The primary driver responsible for the growth of the moving services market in the US originates from residential relocation and corporate relocation. Residential relocation is taking place due to the increase in the number of renters when compared with ownership rates. Owing to the increase in the employment relocation rate, the percentage of renters in the US rose from 32.13% in 2006 to 41.23% in the year 2016.

Technavio's analysts categorize the moving services market in the US into the following four segments by types of moves. They are:

Corporate

Residential

Military and Government

Other

The top three revenue-generating segment by types of moves for the moving services market in the US are discussed below:

Corporate

The moving services market in the US by the corporate segment is expected to witness a growth of more than 4% CAGR, during the forecast period. One of the major drivers for the moving services in the US is corporate relocation. The growing number of short-term assignments both within the country and internationally are driving the market for relocation services in the US. On an average, companies relocate 10-12 employees every year.

According to Sharan Raj, a lead logistics research analyst from Technavio, "The employee relocation per person costs up to USD 22,000 to USD 80,000, depending on the place and the duration of the assignment. For avoiding this, companies are tying up with relocation services. These services offer packages at lower costs and provide full services, which are fully or partially reimbursed to the employee depending upon policies of each company

Residential

The moving services market in the US by the residential segment is expected to witness a growth of more than 3% during the forecast period. There has been a considerable growth in the number of people renting out houses because of the decrease in the number of home buyers. Increasing home prices is a major reason that is forcing people to move from expensive cities, such as California, Arizona, and Colorado, to less expensive cities like Texas, Massachusetts, and North Carolina.

"Nearly 23%-25% of the population relocates to less expensive cities like Texas and North Carolina where the additional income required is only 2%-5%, which is much lesser compared to California And Arizona, which records almost 25%-30% of additional income requirement," adds Sharan.

Military and government

Each year, the US military, on an average scale moves over 650,000 military personnel to a different location. Most companies, as a part of the government relocation service programs, extend full-service help to military personnel. However, depending on the rank and family status, the government sets a weight limit on the baggage of personnel and their families.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Atlas Van Lines

Arpin Van Lines

Bekins

Mayflower Transit

United Van Lines

Wheaton World Wide Moving

