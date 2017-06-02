

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republican Senator Richard Burr, R-N.C., has said he does not anticipate lawmakers reaching an agreement on a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare this year.



'It's unlikely that we will get a health care deal, which means that most of my time has been spent trying to figure out solutions to Iowa losing all of its insurers,' Burr said Thursday in an interview with WXII 12 News.



Burr told the local television station that the Republican bill passed by the House last month is 'not a good plan' and 'dead on arrival' in the Senate.



House Republicans narrowly passed the bill known as the American Health Care Act, although their colleagues in the Senate have indicated they plan to craft their own legislation.



Asked if he thinks the Senate can pass a healthcare bill by the end of 2017, Burr said, 'I don't see a comprehensive healthcare plan this year.'



Senate Republicans cannot afford to lose more than two votes in order to receive the majority support needed under reconciliation rules.



