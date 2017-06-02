Research and Markets - Ingestible Sensors Market - Forecasts from 2016 to 2021 - Key Players are Proteus Digital Health, HQ, CapsoVision, Given imaging & Medimetrics

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Ingestible Sensors Market - Forecasts from 2016 to 2021" report to their offering.

Ingestible Sensor Market is projected to witness double digit growth over the period 2016 to 2021. Ingestible sensors were introduced to primarily serve two function i.e. wireless patient monitoring and diagnostic imaging. Medication adherence due to rise in chronic diseases, escalation in the lifestyle related disorders such as cardiac disease, diabetes, obesity and rising geriatric population requiring routine monitoring and follow-up on medication are some of the key factors for driving the growth of Ingestible sensor market. Ingestible sensor helps in providing complete check of a drugs interaction and its effect on vital functions. Ingestible sensor also allow physician in tracking outcome to new drugs and drug delivery technologies.



First section of the report deals with detailed research methodology for calculating market size and forecasts, secondary data sources used and the primary inputs which were taken for data validation. This section also outlines various segmentation which have been covered as part of the report.



Next section provides comprehensive market dynamics through an overview section along with growth drivers, challenges and opportunities which exist in the current market. This section of the report also provides supplier and industry outlook as a whole; key industry, global and regional regulations which are determining the market growth and a brief technological aspects of ingestible sensors.

Companies Mentioned



Proteus Digital Health

HQ Inc.

CapsoVision

Given Imaging Ltd.

Medimetrics



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Ingestible Sensor Market Forecast by Sensor Type (US $ billion)



6. Ingestible sensor by Application (US $ billion)



7. Ingestible sensor Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)



8. Competitive Intelligence



9. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/plkqgs/ingestible

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716