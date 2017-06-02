United States Pet Population and Ownership Trends Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The report identifies a number of demographic trends that likely will hearten marketers and retailers in the pet industry. For one thing, Millennials clearly have bought into the idea of pet ownership. Those in the 18- to 34-year-old age group already have the highest likelihood of owning a pet, while 43% of those in this key demographic cohort who do not have a pet now say they want one in the future.
Aging Boomers offer another, perhaps unexpected, bright spot for the American pet industry. A decade ago, just 34% of adults in the 70-and-over age group owned pets. In 2015 and 2016, when the leading edge of the Boomer generation began to turn 70, this percentage jumped to around 40%. If this incipient trend continues, the overall rate of pet ownership likely will increase in coming years.
Furthermore, pet ownership has become a marker of acculturation within the rapidly expanding Latino population. As second- and third-generation Hispanics continue to make up an ever growing share of the Hispanic population in the United States, the number of Hispanic pet owners likely will continue to grow exponentially.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Topline Trends And Opportunities
- Dog Population And Ownership Trends
- Cat Population And Ownership Trends
- Pet Population And Ownership Trends: Other Pets
2. Insights And Opportunities
- The Pet Population And Pet Ownership Today
- Dogs Rule
- Demographic Profile of Pet Owners Varies Widely Across Different Types of Pets
- Profile of Pet Owners Shifted Over Past 10 Years
- Consumer Highlights
- Owners of Multiple Dogs or Cats More Likely to Choose Online Pet Product Vendors
- Factors Affecting Growth In Pet Ownership
3. Dog Population And Ownership Trends
- Dog Ownership Trends
- Key Characteristics Of The Dog Population
- Demographic Profile Of Dog Owners
- Consumer Highlights
4. Cat Population And Ownership Trends
- Cat Population And Ownership Trends
- Growth Drivers
- Key Characteristics Of The Cat Population
- Demographic Profile Of Cat Owners
- Consumer Highlights
5. Pet Population And Ownership Trends: Other Pets
- Population And Ownership Trends
- Demographic Profile Of Owners Of Other Pets
- Demographic Profile Of Owners Of Pet Birds
- Demographic Profile Of Owners Of Pet Reptiles
