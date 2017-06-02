VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/02/17 -- Totally Hip (TSX VENTURE: THP) is very pleased to announce Frank J. Garofalo, of Massachusetts, U.S.A., has been appointed to Totally Hip's board of directors and advisors.

For more than three decades Mr. Garofalo has been a Management Consultant and Corporate Finance Advisor working on "special assignment" for Chief Executive Officers and boards of directors, primarily in technology driven markets.

Mr. Garofalo has assisted companies ranging from $10 million to over $10 billion in size, including several major participants in the Marijuana industry in various states in America.

Mr. Garofalo is an expert in strategic, competitive and market analysis with an emphasis on positioning companies for maximum equity valuation.

Mr. Garofalo's career in professional services includes serving as Vice President in the Investment Banking division of PaineWebber (now UBS) and as Director and Senior Consultant in Arthur D. Little's Technology consulting practice. While at Arthur D. Little, Mr. Garofalo was the Lead Manager on a number of major studies for Fortune 500 client organizations in product/market forecasting, technology trends assessments, market research, strategic business planning, and evaluations of diversification and acquisition opportunities.

Mr. Garofalo earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a Master of Science degree in Computer Systems Engineering from the University of Michigan and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard University.

"We are very excited Mr. Garofalo will be bringing his outstanding expertise to Totally Hip as we build the Company," stated Totally Hip's president, Anthony Beruschi.

Totally Hip has granted Incentive Stock Options on 1,500,000 shares of Totally Hip's capital stock to directors and employees, exercisable up to five (5) years at a price of $0.32 per share which price is not lower than the last closing price of Totally Hip's shares prior to this announcement less the applicable discount.

