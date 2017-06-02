

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose Friday, extending weekly gains after a disappointing jobs report dashed any speculation of about three more rate hikes in 2017.



The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise rates in June, but will likely move quite gradually from there, waiting for signs the labor market is picking up again.



The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment rose by 138,000 jobs in May after climbing by a downwardly revised 174,000 jobs in April.



Economists had expected an increase of about 185,000 jobs compared to the jump of 211,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



The news came as a surprise following yesterday's better-than-forecast ADP private sector payrolls report.



'It would have taken a horrendous report today to make the Fed think twice about a June rate hike,' said James Smith, developed markets economist at ING. 'Other recent data has supported the notion that 1Q economic weakness was 'transitory.'



August gold climbed $10.10, or 0.8%, to settle at $1,280.20/oz, for a weeky gain of 1%. Prices have climbed to their highest in four weeks amid geopolitical concerns and political uncertainties in the U.S.



