Real estate in India is a globally recognized industry, with growing demand for both commercial and residential spaces. As there are many firms operating in the market, it is important to find ways to stand out from the competition.

In their study titled '360 Degree View of Cameras for the Indian Real Estate Market', market intelligence firm Infiniti Research discusses the benefits of using 360-degree cameras in the industry.

Infiniti observes that "Having a 360-degree view of the property helps buyers virtually view the locality from anywhere through the Internet, which has created opportunities for 360-degree cameras in the Indian real estate market."

The study notes that while there are few web portals currently offering 360-degree views, demand for this feature is growing, with room for new players to take advantage of the opportunities it creates. With the internet allowing for greater access to real estate listings and lower barriers to entry for realtors, differentiating oneself from the rest of the market is more important than ever, and these cameras provide one way of doing it.

