The company, previous known as Swift Resources, recently completed the acquisition of Romanex Guyana Exploration, a privately-held mineral exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Guyana. Romanex holds a 100% interest in the Marudi Mountain mining license located in Guyana, South America.

The Marudi Gold Project, a permitted mining license consisting of approximately 13,500 hectares, is located 230 kilometres from the town of Lethem in southern Guyana. There is good infrastructure in place, easily accessed with an all season road through an open savannah.

More than US$30 million in historic exploration has been spent on the property, including 42,000 meters of diamond drilling. The property was acquired in 1998 by Vannessa Ventures from Sutton Resources/Barrick, and then further acquired by Guyana Frontier Mining where the project was partially funded by Teck Resources.

The Marudi Gold property contains a historic non-compliant resource estimate of 880,000 ounces of hard rock gold "Au". There exists strong potential to increase the hard rock ounces through further exploration on the open areas of the development sites.

The company recently raised gross proceeds of $1.8 million from a non-brokered private placement of approximately 8.9 million units at $0.20 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share and one-half a warrant with each full warrant exercisable at $0.30 for 24 months.

Peter Berdusco, President and CEO, stated: "We are extremely proud of our accomplishments that have been achieved to date. We have successfully completed the acquisition of the Marudi Gold Project and financed the company through a private placement to execute on its corporate strategy and business plan. We are now advancing Marudi and will continue to update our shareholders and investors as the project moves forward."

The company has strengthened the board with the recent appointment of Rodney Stevens as an independent director of the Company. Mr. Stevens, a CFA charter holder, has more than ten years' experience in the capital markets, first as an Investment Analyst with Salman Partners Inc., then as a merchant and investment banker.

The shares are trading at $0.30, and with 29 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at $8.7 million.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.guyanagoldstrike.com or contact Peter Berdusco President & CEO, at 877-844-4661 or by email at info@guyanagoldstrike.com.

