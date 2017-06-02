

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Despite President Donald Trump's controversial decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said the U.S. will continue its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



Tillerson, who reportedly advocated for remaining in the agreement, was asked about Trump's decision to withdraw from the accord before a meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes on Friday.



'Well, it was a policy decision and I think it's important that everyone recognize the United States has a terrific record on reducing our own greenhouse gas emissions,' Tillerson said. 'It's something I think we can be proud of and that was done in the absence of a Paris agreement.'



He added, 'I don't think we're going to change our ongoing efforts to reduce those emissions in the future either, so hopefully people can keep it in perspective.'



Trump announced his decision on Thursday to withdraw from the landmark Paris climate accord that seeks to reduce carbon emissions and slow the effects of climate change.



In a speech from the White House, Trump said the move was made in order to fulfill his solemn duty to protect the U.S. and its citizens.



Trump indicated he would begin negotiations to re-enter the Paris accord or an entirely new transaction on terms that are fair to the U.S., its businesses, its people and its taxpayers.



The president described the Paris climate accord as the latest example of Washington entering into an agreement that disadvantages the U.S. to the exclusive benefit of other countries.



Many in the international community have condemned Trump's decision, although members of the administration and Republican lawmakers have backed the move.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX