

Moody's Investor's Service has assigned a first time Baa1 issuer rating and a Counterparty Risk Assessment (CRA) of A3(cr)/Prime-1(cr) to Eika Boligkreditt AS, a specialized covered bond issuer owned by an alliance of 72 Norwegian savings banks.



A more detailed description of the rating considerations can be found attached.



Moodys Investors Service Press release: http://hugin.info/152217/R/2110277/802026.pdf



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Eika Boligkreditt AS via GlobeNewswire



B4LQBF6R55



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX