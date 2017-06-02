Research and Markets - Global Pipe Coatings Market 2016-2021: Key Players are Aegion Coating Services, Akzo Nobel, Arkema, Bayou Coating & BASF

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Over the past few years, there has been tremendous upsurge in pipeline construction especially in North America in response to the rising shale oil and gas production, resulting in large scale switch from coal to gas power generation. Pipeline coatings production has in effect, increased manifold. However this exponential growth is unlikely to sustain for long, owing to the dramatic collapse in oil and gas prices to below 40$ a barrel. Some 59 oil and gas producers have filed for bankruptcy since January 2015, reducing pipeline traffic and consequently pipeline operators' revenues and growth prospects in areas of US.

Moreover, the infrastructure and construction industry has witnessed tremendous growth, which has resulted in greater demand for pipelines especially in thriving economies of Asia Pacific. Increasing agricultural activities and alarming water crisis in India and China has elevated the need for water transport and hence boosted the pipeline industry. Overall trend shows moderate to high growth rate for pipe coatings in residential, agricultural and industrial applications in these regions.

Oil and gas industry, a major market driver for pipeline coatings, is expected to have a stiff competition from renewable alternatives in traditional markets.

Companies Mentioned

APCO Worldwide

Aegion Coating Services

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Arkema

BASF SE

BSR Coatings

Bauhuis B.V.

Bredero Shaw Ltd.

Celanese Corporation

Dura-Bond

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

EUPEC

Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

PPG Industries

ShawCor Ltd.

Tenaris

The DOW Chemical Company

Wasco Energy Group of Companies



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Insights



4. Market Dynamics



5. Market Segmentation and Analysis



6. Regional Market Analysis (Market size, growth and forecast)



7. Qatar



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Mergers & Acquisitions,Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements



10. Aegion Coating Services (also operates through subsidiary Bayou Coating)



