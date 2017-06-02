North America Data Governance Market Research Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Data Governance Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

The need to meet regulations & compliance deadlines and to improve & sustain strategic risk management is among the key drivers driving the data governance market globally. Some of the major restraints for the market are categorization of unstructured data and inconsistent business semantics. Additionally, varying structure of regulatory policies & data address validation & quality issues also have a restraining effect on the market.

Scope of the Report

Service is divided into Professional and Managed.

Professional Services are further divided into Implementation, Consulting & Training, and Support & Maintenance.

Based on Application, market is segmented into Sales & Marketing Optimization, Risk Management, Incident Adjustment Management, Product & Process Management, and Others.

Based on Function, market is segmented into Operations & IT, Finance, and Legal. Based on Deployment Model, market is segmented into On Premise and Cloud.

Based on Vertical, market is segmented into BFSI, Manufacturing, Government, Aerospace & Defense, Education, Telecom & IT, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail, and Others.

Key companies profiled in the report include

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Informatica Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc

TIBCO Software Inc

Collibra, Inc



Talend, Inc

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview



4. North America Data Governance Market- By Component



5. North America Data Governance Market by Application



6. North America Data Governance Market by Function



7. North America Data Governance Market by Deployment Model



8. North America Data Governance Market by Vertical



9. North America Data Governance Market by Country



10. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8t2zh6/north_america





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716