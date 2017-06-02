$26.33 Billion Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market, 2023 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Point-of-Care Diagnostics Global Market - Forecast to 2023" report to their offering.

The point of care diagnostics global market is expected to grow at single digit CAGR to reach $26,331.1 million by 2023.

Point of care tests, also called near-patient testing or bedside testing, refers to the performance of diagnostic tests at or near the site where the patient is located and helps in obtaining accurate results in a very short period of time. It can be performed by non-laboratory personnel and the main benefit of POCT is to make tests more convenient and immediately to the patient that helps doctors/physician to receive the results quicker, enabling clinicians to support the timely diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of patients. It can be performed by non-laboratory personnel and the results are used for clinical decision making.

POCD is usually used in clinics, healthcare departments, hospitals, and patient's homes. In hospitals, they are primarily performed in emergency departments, surgical suites, critical care units, and certain outpatient areas. POC tests can be performed by a wide variety of people can, including laboratory professionals, emergency first responders, radiologists, doctors, nurses, physician assistants, or other healthcare practitioners.

They may even be done by patients, sometimes called "self-tests" or "home tests. POCT has a range of complexity and procedures that vary from manual methodologies to automated analyzers. With the advancements in technology, POC testing analyzers are becoming smaller, faster, and more user-friendly and to achieve accuracy with increasingly smaller samples (body fluids).



Scope of the Report



The global POCD market by products is segmented into glucose monitoring kits, infectious diseases testing kits, coagulation monitoring kits, hematology testing kits, pregnancy and fertility testing kits, cardiometabolic testing kits, tumor/cancer markers, urinalysis kits, cholesterol testing kits, drugs-of-abuse testing kits and others.

The glucose monitoring kits are further segmented into self-glucose monitoring and continuous glucose monitoring kits.

The Infectious diseases kits are further divided into HIV testing kits, Hepatitis testing kits, Tropical diseases testing kits, tuberculosis testing kits, Healthcare-Associated infection testing kits, respiratory infections testing kits, and others.

The coagulation monitoring testing kits are further segmented into Prothrombin Time(PT/INR) Testing Kits and Activated Clotting Time(ACT/APTT) Testing Kits.

The Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kits are further segmented into Pregnancy Testing Kits and Fertility Testing Kits.

The Cardiometabolic Monitoring Kits further segmented into Cardiac Markers, Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing Kits, HBA1C Testing Kits, and LIPID Testing Kits.

By technology, the POCD market is divided into a biosensor,microfluidics/lab-on-a-chip technology, PCR technology, Immunochromatographic/lateral flow technology and others.

Based on prescription mode, POCD market is segmented into prescription based tests and over the counter tests.

By sample types, POCD market is divided into blood, urine, saliva and others.

Based on end-users, POCD market is segmented into hospitals, home healthcare, clinics.

Market Dynamics



Drivers and Opportunities



Rapid Rise in the Aging Population

High Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

Lack of Skilled Laboratory Technicians in Emerging Countries

Rising Number of Clia-Waived Poc Tests

Rising Awareness About Point of Care Diagnostics in Developing Countries

Technological Advancements

Restraints and Threats



Inconsistent Reimbursement and High Cost of Devices

Stringent Regulatory Requirements

Rising Incidence of Product Recalls

Accuracy Issues

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 Market Overview



4 Point of Care Diagnostics Global Market, by Products



5 Point of Care Diagnostics Market, by Technology



6 Point of Care Diagnostics Market, by Prescription Mode



7 Point of Care Diagnostics Market, by Sample Type



8 Point of Care Diagnostics Global Market, by End User



9 Regional Market Analysis



10 Company Developments



11 Major Companies



Companies Mentioned



Abaxis, Inc.,

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Beacon Biomedical

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company Bio-AMD

Biolight Life Sciences

Biolytical Laboratories Inc.

Biomedica

Biomerieux

Enigma Diagnostics

Enterix, Inc

Epitope Diagnostics Inc,

Erba Diagnostics Mannheim Gmbh

Euromedix Poc NV/SA

Exosomes Diagnostics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag

Hemosure Inc.,

Horiba

Humor Diagnostica

Inbios

Insilixa, Inc

Lipid Plus

Mbio Diagnostics, Inc

Medica Corporation

Medmira Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Meridian Bioscience, Inc,

Mindray

Omnica Corporation

Operon Biotech & Healthcare

Ophthalmic Instrument Company

Response Biomedical

Siemens Ag

Thermofisher Scientific, Inc.

ZBX Corporation

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zsjdtw/pointofcare





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716