

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures fell further Friday, extending weekly losses amid industry figures showing U.S. drillers added rigs for the 20th week in a row.



The oil-rig count rose by 11 to 733, the biggest jump in almost two months, Baker Hughes' weekly report showed.



Domestic oil companies have been adding rigs at a furious pace in 2017 in an effort to glean market share from OPEC and Russia.



OPEC and Russia have agreed to extend production cuts, but the global supply glut is expected to linger into 2018 unless U.S. production slows.



Meanwhile, a disappointing U.S. jobs report underscored demand concerns.



The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment rose by 138,000 jobs in May after climbing by a downwardly revised 174,000 jobs in April.



Economists had expected an increase of about 185,000 jobs compared to the jump of 211,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



July WTI fell 70 cents, or 1.5%, to settle at $47.66/bbl. Prices dropped 4.3% this week.



