Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are China Metal, Glencore, Hindalco Industries, KuusaKoski & Sims Metal Management - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global Aluminum Scrap Recycling market to grow at a CAGR of 7.59% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is technological advances: libs and solid state recycling. Concerns regarding global warming have necessitated the need for recycling aluminum scrap. The recycling of aluminum scrap consumes less energy when compared with the extraction of primary aluminum. To increase the extent of recycling of aluminum, newly developed technologies, including and solid state recycling and laser induced breakdown spectroscopy are being employed.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is energy and environmental factors. The increasing preference toward aluminum scrap recycling for extracting primary aluminum has fueled the global aluminum scrap recycling market. The reduced energy consumption in the recycling process is one of the notable factors that are advantageous for the recycling of aluminum scrap. The recycling process of aluminum scrap reduces energy consumption by about 95%. Furthermore, the process helps to conserve natural resources, including bauxite, when compared with the production of aluminum from raw materials. In addition to reducing energy consumption, the recycling of aluminum scrap reduces landfill waste.

Key vendors



China Metal recycling

Glencore

Hindalco Industries

KuusaKoski

Sims Metal Management



Other prominent vendors



Guidetti

REDOMA Recycling

TOMRA Sorting Solutions



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by end user



PART 07: Geographic segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ls4ksd/global_aluminum

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716