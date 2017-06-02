sprite-preloader
Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are China Metal, Glencore, Hindalco Industries, KuusaKoski & Sims Metal Management - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global Aluminum Scrap Recycling market to grow at a CAGR of 7.59% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is technological advances: libs and solid state recycling. Concerns regarding global warming have necessitated the need for recycling aluminum scrap. The recycling of aluminum scrap consumes less energy when compared with the extraction of primary aluminum. To increase the extent of recycling of aluminum, newly developed technologies, including and solid state recycling and laser induced breakdown spectroscopy are being employed.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is energy and environmental factors. The increasing preference toward aluminum scrap recycling for extracting primary aluminum has fueled the global aluminum scrap recycling market. The reduced energy consumption in the recycling process is one of the notable factors that are advantageous for the recycling of aluminum scrap. The recycling process of aluminum scrap reduces energy consumption by about 95%. Furthermore, the process helps to conserve natural resources, including bauxite, when compared with the production of aluminum from raw materials. In addition to reducing energy consumption, the recycling of aluminum scrap reduces landfill waste.


Key vendors

  • China Metal recycling
  • Glencore
  • Hindalco Industries
  • KuusaKoski
  • Sims Metal Management

Other prominent vendors

  • Guidetti
  • REDOMA Recycling
  • TOMRA Sorting Solutions

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end user

PART 07: Geographic segmentation

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

PART 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ls4ksd/global_aluminum

