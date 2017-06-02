Decision Resources Group Appoints Lou Pascarella as Executive Vice President, Global Sales

BURLINGTON, Massachusetts, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Decision Resources Group (DRG), a subsidiary of India-based Piramal Enterprises Limited (Piramal), today announced that Lou Pascarella has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Global Sales.

Pascarella is an accomplished, results-driven, healthcare executive who will be responsible for leading DRG's global strategic sales efforts. Prior to joining DRG, he was responsible for managing theintegrated delivery networks (IDN)business at Janssen/ Johnson & Johnson. Previously, Pascarella was responsible for Cardiovascular Life Cycle Management, which included overseeing the launch ofXareltofor eightnew indications.

"Lou is a proven business executive, a great leader of people and a strategic thinker," said Jon Sandler, DRG's CEO. "He brings deep domain knowledge and industry wisdom to DRG and will help us to continue our perpetual efforts to better understand and meet the needs of our clients. I am thrilled that Lou has joined our team."

Pascarellawill be responsible for creating and executing a global sales strategy, centered on meeting the evolving needs of DRG's healthcare clients with data-driven, technology enabled, healthcare Insights. He commented, "DRG is uniquely positioned to answer our clients' most challenging questions, thereby helping healthcare companies around the globe make better business decisions. DRG has valuable offerings, but it's the people that make this a special company. I'm thrilled to now be part of an organization I so often relied on in previous positions."

About Decision Resources Group

DRG, a subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Ltd., is the premier source for global healthcare data and market intelligence. A trusted partner for over 20 years, DRG helps companies competing in the global healthcare industry make informed business decisions. Organizations committed to the developing and delivering life-changing therapies to patients rely on DRG's in-house team of expert healthcare analysts, data scientists, and consultants for critical guidance. DRG products and services, built on extensive data assets and delivered by experts, empower organizations to succeed in complex healthcare markets.

Follow DRG on Twitter @DRGInsights and on LinkedIn and keep up with the latest industry news on the DRG Blog.

To learn more, visit DecisionResourcesGroup.com

Media Contact:

Kim Gordon

+1 (781) 281-6019

kgordon@teamdrg.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/75057/decision_resources_group_logo.jpg

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decision-resources-group-appoints-lou-pascarella-as-executive-vice-president-global-sales-300468095.html