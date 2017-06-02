Research and Markets - North America Location Based Services Market Report 2017: Key Companies Featured are Google, SAP, Microsoft, Oracle, HP, IBM, Qualcomm & Cisco

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The wide spread adoption is majorly due to growing market penetration of smartphones, growth in social networking and mobile-based advertising, growth in deployment of 3G and 4G networks, and also due to growing demand for wearable devices. Location-based services are widely used in social networking, entertainment, location-based gaming, and augmented reality platforms.

Different companies offer different location based services to enable users to update one's location on the website and share information, tips, and experiences. Additionally, LBS enables development of location-enabled games such as Pokemon Go and Ingress, which provide interactive user interfaces, and facilitate safe, confidential, and personal data exchange.



Scope of the Report



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software, and Services

Services Type is further divided into Implementation, Consulting & Training, and Support & Maintenance

Based on Technology, market is segmented into GPS, Assisted-GPS, Enhanced-GPS, Enhanced Observed Time Difference, Observed Time Difference, Cell ID, Wi Fi, and Others

Based on Application, market is segmented into Location Based Advertising, Business Intelligence, Social Networking & Entertainment, Mapping & Navigation, Location Search & Information, and Others.

Key companies profiled in the report include



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview



4. North America Location Based Services Market



5. North America Location Based Services Market by Technology



6. North America Location Based Services Market by Application



7. North America Location Based Services Market by Country



8. Company Profiles



Cisco Systems, Inc.

Qualcomm Incorporated

IBM Corporation

HP Enterprise Company

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Google Inc.

