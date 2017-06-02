Research and Markets - North America Location Based Services Market Report 2017: Key Companies Featured are Google, SAP, Microsoft, Oracle, HP, IBM, Qualcomm & Cisco

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Location Based Services Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.
The wide spread adoption is majorly due to growing market penetration of smartphones, growth in social networking and mobile-based advertising, growth in deployment of 3G and 4G networks, and also due to growing demand for wearable devices. Location-based services are widely used in social networking, entertainment, location-based gaming, and augmented reality platforms.
Different companies offer different location based services to enable users to update one's location on the website and share information, tips, and experiences. Additionally, LBS enables development of location-enabled games such as Pokemon Go and Ingress, which provide interactive user interfaces, and facilitate safe, confidential, and personal data exchange.
Scope of the Report
- Based on Component, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software, and Services
- Services Type is further divided into Implementation, Consulting & Training, and Support & Maintenance
- Based on Technology, market is segmented into GPS, Assisted-GPS, Enhanced-GPS, Enhanced Observed Time Difference, Observed Time Difference, Cell ID, Wi Fi, and Others
- Based on Application, market is segmented into Location Based Advertising, Business Intelligence, Social Networking & Entertainment, Mapping & Navigation, Location Search & Information, and Others.
Key companies profiled in the report include
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Scope & Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Overview
4. North America Location Based Services Market
5. North America Location Based Services Market by Technology
6. North America Location Based Services Market by Application
7. North America Location Based Services Market by Country
8. Company Profiles
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Qualcomm Incorporated
- IBM Corporation
- HP Enterprise Company
- Oracle Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- SAP SE
- Google Inc.
