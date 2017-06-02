BELLINGHAM, WA--(Marketwired - June 02, 2017) - eXp World Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: EXPI) (the "Company"), the holding company for eXp Realty LLC, The Agent-Owned Cloud Brokerage®, announced today that two eXp Realty agents, Suzy Truax and Micah Mruwat, will join the Company's board of directors over the next year.

"From the board of directors perspective, adding strong agent voices is vital to the continuing success of the Company," said Rick Miller, Board Governance Committee Chair. "The results of the nomination and selection process brought us two great additions who we are happy to welcome to the board over the next 12 months."

Suzy Truax will officially join the board in November 2017 when she will also assume the position of Chair of the eXp Agent Advisory Council (AAC). Until that time, she will be a guest at board meetings, and effective immediately, hold the position of Vice-Chair of the AAC. Micah Mruwat will officially join the board in May 2018. Starting in November 2017, she will begin a six-month period as a guest at board meetings and also take the role of AAC Vice-Chair, then moving to AAC chair in May 2018 when she also joins the board of directors.

To make room for the two new board members, Directors Jason Gesing and Gene Frederick have volunteered to transition off the Board over the next year. Both will continue their important leadership roles within the company.

"Adding the 'Voice of the Agent' to our board and the creation of our Agent Advisory Council benefits our agent-owner shareholders while providing new ways for our senior leadership to obtain additional insight as our company grows," said Glenn Sanford, Founder, CEO and Chairman of eXp World Holdings, Inc. "We're happy to have Suzy and Micah aboard in these new important roles."

