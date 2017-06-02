sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Global Electron Microscopy Sample Preparation Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.9% by 2021 - Automated Sample Preparation Systems Creating High Demand - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Electron Microscopy Sample Preparation Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global electron microscopy sample preparation market to grow at a CAGR of 8.96% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Electron Microscopy Sample Preparation Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing industry-academia collaboration for research. The trend of partnerships and collaborations is growing in the market as key players in the industry look to partner with universities to better understand the applications of electron microscopy in various applications such as innovations in solar cell, development of new nanomaterials, semiconductor manufacturing, biological science, and medical technologies.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is automated sample preparation systems creating high demand. Manual sample preparation has long been the industry standard technique for preparing samples before analyzing them. However, this is not an efficient method as it is time-consuming and could lead to errors in lab results. Therefore, to meet compressed research project deadlines and allocate more time for other processes, an automated sample preparation system is needed. Furthermore, automation increases the throughput and consistency of preparing samples for protein analysis, genetic sequencing, and other methods of data collection.

Key vendors

  • Danaher
  • Hitachi High-Technologies
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • JEOL

Other prominent vendors

  • Carl Zeiss
  • Gatan
  • SCIENION

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

PART 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nkk3w8/global_electron

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire