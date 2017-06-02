Global Electron Microscopy Sample Preparation Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.9% by 2021 - Automated Sample Preparation Systems Creating High Demand - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global electron microscopy sample preparation market to grow at a CAGR of 8.96% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Electron Microscopy Sample Preparation Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing industry-academia collaboration for research. The trend of partnerships and collaborations is growing in the market as key players in the industry look to partner with universities to better understand the applications of electron microscopy in various applications such as innovations in solar cell, development of new nanomaterials, semiconductor manufacturing, biological science, and medical technologies.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is automated sample preparation systems creating high demand. Manual sample preparation has long been the industry standard technique for preparing samples before analyzing them. However, this is not an efficient method as it is time-consuming and could lead to errors in lab results. Therefore, to meet compressed research project deadlines and allocate more time for other processes, an automated sample preparation system is needed. Furthermore, automation increases the throughput and consistency of preparing samples for protein analysis, genetic sequencing, and other methods of data collection.

Key vendors



Danaher



Hitachi High-Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

JEOL



Other prominent vendors



Carl Zeiss

Gatan

SCIENION



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix

