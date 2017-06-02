

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the pullback seen in the previous session, treasuries showed a strong move back to the upside during trading on Friday.



Bond prices moved notably higher in morning trading and remained firmly positive throughout the afternoon. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, slid by 5.8 basis points to 2.159 percent.



With the sizable decrease on the day, the ten-year yield dropped to its lowest closing level in nearly seven months.



The strength among treasuries came following the release of a closely watched Labor Department report showing much weaker than expected job growth in the month of May.



The report said non-farm payroll employment rose by 138,000 jobs in May after climbing by a downwardly revised 174,000 jobs in April.



Economists had expected an increase of about 185,000 jobs compared to the jump of 211,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



Despite the weaker than expected job growth, the unemployment rate edged down to 4.3 percent in May from 4.4 percent in April. The unemployment rate had been expected to come in unchanged.



With the unexpected decrease, the unemployment rate fell to its lowest level since hitting a matching rate in May of 2001.



Analysts have said the smaller than expected increase in employment is not likely to derail an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this month.



'It would have taken a horrendous report today to make the Fed think twice about a June rate hike,' said James Smith, developed markets economist at ING. 'Other recent data has supported the notion that 1Q economic weakness was 'transitory.'



A separate report from the Commerce Department showed that the U.S. trade deficit widened by more than expected in April.



The Commerce Department said the trade deficit widened to $47.6 billion in April from a revised $45.3 billion in March. The deficit had been expected to widen to $46.1 billion.



The economic calendar for the next week is relatively light, although traders are likely to keep an eye on reports on labor productivity, factory orders, and service sector activity.



