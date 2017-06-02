Global Intimate Apparel Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.3% by 2021 - More Emphasis on Customization of Bras to Increase Consumer Base - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Intimate Apparel Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global intimate apparel market to grow at a CAGR of 4.30% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Intimate Apparel Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is consumers' shift to athletic wear. Athleisure is a fashion trend in which clothing designed for athletic activities or workouts can be worn at work places and for social or casual occasions. Over the years, intimate apparel has evolved from just a necessary garment to a fashion garment, which attracts a large number of consumers, especially women around the world. Key manufacturers take this evolution as an opportunity to expand their businesses from traditional lingerie to versatile and fashionable innerwear. Sports bras are one such example.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is more emphasis on customization of bras to increase consumer base. Intimate apparel is now not only an essential product but also a fashion apparel. Most of the key manufacturers add new collections regularly to attract more consumers. Intimate apparel is available in multiple colors, patterns, and designs because consumers, especially teenagers, prefer matching their daily clothes with complementary lingerie.

Key vendors



AEO Management

Fruit of the Loom

Hanesbrands

Jockey International

L Brands

PVH



Other prominent vendors



Aimer

Chantelle

Embry Holdings

Hanky Panky

jcp Media

Lingerie-Factory

Lise Charmel

Stella McCartney

Triumph International

Urban Outfitters

Wacoal



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product type



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Market segmentation by distribution channel



PART 09: Geographical segmentation



PART 10: Key leading countries



PART 11: Decision framework



PART 12: Drivers and challenges



PART 13: Market trends



PART 14: Competitor landscape



PART 15: Key competitor analysis



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vmx2pg/global_intimate

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716