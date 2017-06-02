Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.2% by 2021 - Growing Focus Toward Customized Orthopedic Prosthetics - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global orthopedic prosthetics market to grow at a CAGR of 5.22% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing focus toward customized orthopedic prosthetics. Customized prosthetics refers to fabricated prosthetics that are made according to individual needs. Off late, vendors are focusing on the developing customized prosthetics to cater to the growing demand from end-users.

According to the report, one driver in the market is availability of technically advanced orthopedic prosthetics. Earlier, a broad range of conventional lower extremity and upper extremity orthopedic prosthetics were available in the market. These prosthetics worked in conjunction with custom made sockets to achieve a perfect fit. Nowadays, due to technological advancements, vendors are offering electricity powered and hybrid orthopedic prosthetics.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is risks and complications related to prosthetic devices. Most surgeries and amputations involve a certain level of risks and complications, which can affect the patient's life. Risks and complications after the implantation of orthopedic prosthetics rise depending on health condition, type of amputation, and age of the patient. Once an orthopedic prosthetic is implanted in a patient, infections near the target site are common.

Key vendors



Blatchford

Fillauer

Össur

Ottobock Healthcare

Ohio Willow Wood



Other prominent vendors



Advanced Arm Dynamics

Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India

Hanger

Liberating Technologies

Steeper

TAL Innovative Solutions

TRS



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix



