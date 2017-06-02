Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2017) - Delrand Resources Limited (TSXV: DRN.H) ("Delrand" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news releases dated May 24, 2017 and January 20, 2017, it has received conditional acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") of its previously announced proposed change of business (the "Change of Business" or the "COB") transaction with KuuHubb Oy ("KuuHubb"). Delrand's Filing Statement dated May 30, 2017, a requirement pursuant to Policy 5.2 of the Exchange in relation to a COB, has now been filed under Delrand's profile on SEDAR. Delrand currently anticipates that requisite shareholder approval of its transaction will be obtained directly by the Company through written consent from a majority of its shareholders. The Company also currently anticipates that it will commence trading under its new name "KuuHubb Inc." and new trading symbol "KUU.V", on or around June 12, 2017.

Forward-Looking Information:This press release contains forward-looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements relating to the proposed Change of Business (including the completion and expected terms of the COB) are forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to complete the proposed COB and/or concurrent offering or failure to complete on the expected terms, and the need to satisfy regulatory and legal requirements and other conditions to closing with respect to the proposed COB. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Completion of the COB is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and if applicable pursuant to Exchange requirements, majority of the minority shareholder approval. Where applicable, the transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement to be prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Arnold T. Kondrat, CEO, (416) 366-2221 or 1-800-714-7938.