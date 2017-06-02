Mitratech and Prudential to discuss how to build a business case for Return of Technology (ROT)



AUSTIN, Texas, 2017-06-02 21:45 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech, the leading provider of legal, compliance, and operational risk software solutions, announced today it will be delivering a presentation with Prudential, a leading international financial services organization, at the 2017 ACC Legal Operations Conference, which is taking place on June 4-6, in Chicago at the Hilton, Rosemont.



This will be the third year that the conference has run and offers legal operations professionals the opportunity to learn about the latest trends and advancements from industry experts. Attendees at the conference include leaders of corporate legal departments, outside counsel, vendors as well as those focused on supporting in-house law departments.



Mitratech's Director of Product Marketing Steven O'Donnell will be joined by Brian Burlew, Vice President of Operations - LCBE at Prudential, where the pair will discuss "Building the Business Case for Your ROT: Return on Technology." The session will be held on June 6, 2017, from 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.



"I am very much looking forward to being part of this event and speaking alongside Brian about how legal departments can build a business case for ROT," commented O'Donnell. "As a legal operations professional, you know the investment you are considering will make the department more efficient and reduce costs. But, by how much? And how do you get buy in from the rest of the organization? Throughout our presentation we will offer up proven best practices to help legal departments justify investments."



ABOUT MITRATECH Mitratech is a market-leading provider of legal, compliance, and operational risk solutions for more than 1,200 organizations of all sizes across the globe, representing almost 40 percent of the Fortune 500, and over 500,000 users in over 160 countries. Mitratech's portfolio of enterprise legal and risk management software includes: legal matter management, spend management, e-Billing, legal hold, contracts management, risk management, policy management, audit management, and health & safety management. To learn more, visit www.mitratech.com.



Media Contacts: Mitratech Bree Goodall bree.goodall@mitratech.com T. +44 (0)20 3664 6686